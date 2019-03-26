Sheffield football fields where Gordon Banks grew up set to be replaced with housing

Playing fields on the road where football legend Gordon Banks grew up could be replaced with a new housing estate.

Developers want to build 91 homes on fields off Ferrars Road, Tinsley.

Former World Cup goalkeeper Gordon, who died last month at the age of 81, grew up on Ferrers Road and many people have memories of him kicking a ball around on the street, fields and parks.

The site is no longer used for football and is currently grassland with tree covered embankments but there were objections from Sport England and the FA about the loss of the playing fields.

Following negotiations, the developer has agreed to contribute £190,000 to provide two replacement full size football pitches.

A report by planning officers says: “The site is not currently used as a sports pitch and is privately owned. The development will lead to the loss of former sports pitches, however the financial contribution to replace or enhance pitches in the locality has been secured and has resulted in Sport England withdrawing their objection.”

The plans are for an outline development with no further details but officers say they have had some concerns.

“A number of concerns have been raised with the design and the applicant was requested to submit further information. Despite requesting this information, the applicant did not wish to submit any additional information given the outline status of the application,” it adds.

“In spite of this, a well-designed housing estate could be successfully accommodated in this location. There are a number of issues with the layout including the location of the open space, the cul-de-sac arrangements and the dominance of frontage parking.

“Nevertheless it is considered that these issues could be addressed and a successful design achieved.”

Officers say extra traffic will make more noise and disturbance for existing residents but this would have been the same if the fields reopened as football pitches.

The report adds: “Background noise levels are relatively high in the area and so the vehicle movements will be heard in the context of this.

“The primary noise is predominantly scrap yard activities due to delivery and movement of steel stock to the yard. The noise is the impact of steel on the floor and against itself when moved and processed and is best described as clanging and pouring.

“This is only present during daytime periods between 7.30am and 4.30pm Monday to Friday. Outside of these periods noise from factories dominates and is associated with plant fans, chillers and compressors and vehicles.

“The level of noise is high and acoustic glazing and fencing will need to be provided to make the living conditions acceptable.”

The planning committee will consider the plans at a meeting on Tuesday, April 2.