Sheffield folk invited to help re-create Spirit of Kinder Day

People will come together next month in an attempt to recreate the passionate swell of demonstrations from the 1920s and 30s in the Peak District.

This year’s annual Spirit of Kinder Day on April 27 will aim to recapture the atmosphere of mass access demonstrations that involved up to 10,000 people.

It will take place in the same spectacular setting of The Winnats Pass, Castleton, from 2-4pm.

The event also celebrates the seventieth anniversary of the National Parks and Access to the Countryside Act of 1949, and is linked with the National Trust’s ‘People’s Landscapes’ art project, to celebrate people coming together in historic protests.

Andrew McCloy, chair of the Peak District National Park Authority, will introduce speakers, who include: Lord David Blunkett, former Home Secretary and president of South Yorkshire and North East Derbyshire Ramblers, Hilary McGrady, Director General of the National Trust, Sue Hayman MP, Shadow Environment Minister, Lynn Robinson, President of the British Mountaineering Council, Ruth George, MP for High Peak, and Izzy Stewart of the Woodcraft Folk, who will do a reading.

Music will be provided by the Clarion Band, led by Mike Rimmington.

Admission to the day is free, but people are advised to arrive early and either walk in to the event or use public transport, as parking is limited. Castleton is served by regular buses from Sheffield.

Organised by the Kinder and High Peak Advisory Committee and the National Trust, the event is supported by the Ramblers, BMC and SCAM.

In the event of bad weather, it will be held indoors at the Peveril Conference Centre in Buxton Road, Castleton.

To find out more, visit https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/kinder-edale-and-the-dark-peak/whats-on https://www.peakdistrict.gov.uk/visiting/events-and-activities