Previous flooding at Hillsborough.

Residents living in Vere Road, which runs directly behind the stadium’s North Stand, were earlier told to leave their homes as flood water rose.

Earlier, the club had said the stadium was not under threat, but videos and photos taken in recent hours show water perilously close to the top of the banks near the stadium.

An event at the stadium tonight was postponed because of weather worries and in the 2007 floods, the stadium was deluged with water from the River Don.

