Sheffield floods: Street next to Sheffield Wednesday's stadium evacuated as fears mount for stadium
A street right next door to Sheffield Wednesday’s Hillsborough Stadium has been evacuated tonight – as fears grow for the ground itself as the River Don continues to rise.
Residents living in Vere Road, which runs directly behind the stadium’s North Stand, were earlier told to leave their homes as flood water rose.
Earlier, the club had said the stadium was not under threat, but videos and photos taken in recent hours show water perilously close to the top of the banks near the stadium.
An event at the stadium tonight was postponed because of weather worries and in the 2007 floods, the stadium was deluged with water from the River Don.
The Environment Agency has warned that flooding is ‘expected’ in the Hillsborough area.