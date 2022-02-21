Sheffield flooding: New video shows the state of flooding at Millhouses Park today

The children’s play area is still cordoned off after council officials urged people to avoid the area yesterday.

Parts of the scooter and skate park are submerged as water flows along pathways and across the playing fields into the river.

Yesterday afternoon saw a torrent of water rushing along the swollen river as it made its way into the city centre and the Sheaf is still at very high levels despite there being little rain on Monday morning.

Parts of Millhouses Park in Sheffield were still flooded this morning

In a tweet on Sunday afternoon, the council said: “Please avoid Millhouses Park in Sheffield, which is now closed, as the River Sheaf is about to overflow there.”

One resident said: “The river seems a bit calmer than it was yesterday but you still don’t know what’s going to happen. It’s the people further downstream I feel sorry for – all this water has got to end up somewhere.”

Millhouses Park is known for flooding and in June 2007 teenager Ryan Parry lost his life in the waters.

Ryan and his friends stopped off at the park on their way walking home from King Ecgbert School in Dore and he fell into the deep, fast-flowing water in the swollen River Sheaf.

Water is flowing along pathways and into the swollen River Sheaf

Witnesses described how Ryan had been playing in puddles near the river.