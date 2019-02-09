Sheffield flat incident caused by deliberate fire

Police and fire crews were called to an incident in a Sheffield flat earlier this morning.

The fire had been deliberately started at the back of the building.

South Yorkshire Police and Fire and Rescue were called to the scene

Officers were called to the scene at Batemoor Place at 5.06am.

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: “At around 5.06am this morning officers were called to a fire at Batemoor Place, Sheffield. South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue also attended.

“All the residents of the building were safely evacuated without injury and one elderly resident was advised to seek treatment for smoke inhalation.

