Sheffield flat closed for three months over loud music, shouting, arguing and violence

A flat in Sheffield has been closed down for three months after series of complaints about loud music played through the night, shouting, arguing, violence and threatening behaviour.

Sheffield Council and South Yorkshire Police were granted a three month Closure Order for the property in Warburton Close, Arbourthorne, after a hearing at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Friday.

Anyone who enters the flat for the next three months faces a fine of up to £5,000 and prison.

Councillor Jayne Dunn, Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods and Community Safety at Sheffield Council, said: “We sought the closure order after numerous complaints from residents who were affected by the tenant’s behaviour.

"She had no regard for her neighbours or the effect she was having on them, and caused significant distress and upset.

“We take reports like this very seriously and by working closely with the police, have now secured the closure order which bans anyone from entering the property for the next three months.”