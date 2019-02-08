Sheffield firm set to be prosecuted over death of worker  

A Sheffield manufacturing firm is set to be prosecuted over the death of a worker at a factory.

John Townsend, aged 64, of Ashleigh Avenue, Gleadless, had worked as a maintenance engineer at Chesterfield Special Cylinders Limited near Meadowhall for several years before the fatal incident happened on June 10 2015.

Chesterfield Special Cylinders. Picture: Google

READ MORE: Police cordon off area outside McDonald’s in Sheffield city centre

An inquest at Sheffield Coroner’s Court heard how Mr Townsend had been carrying out a leak test on number of cylinders when an explosion happened.

While a statement from the company did not mention Mr Townsend by name, it confirmed the Health and Safety Executive has “advised the company that it intends to prosecute CSC in relation to the accident” dated June 2015.

READ MORE: Sheffield McDonald’s ‘machete attack’ – Everything we know so far

It add that a “preliminary court hearing has been set for March 6 2019” and “it is not possible to determine what the outcome of this court hearing will be and, given the nature of the sentencing guidelines, nor is it possible to determine with any certainty what, if any, financial penalties might be levied on CSC.

“The company continues to take legal advice on this matter and will provide further updates."

READ MORE: VIDEO: Footage shows injured man being brought out of Sheffield city centre McDonald’s following ‘machete attack’

In a statement issued shortly after the incident, the company – a world-leading provider of bespoke, high-pressure gas containment solutions – said it was “shocked and saddened” over the death.

The Health and Safety Executive has been asked for comment and we are waiting for a reply.