Sheffield firm hit with huge fine over safety breaches

A Sheffield firm has been fined £500,000 after workers were put at risk of developing a debilitating health condition over a nine-year period.

Staff at Balfour Beatty Utility Solutions, based at Thorncliffe Park, in Chapeltown, were exposed to potentially harmful vibrations when using hand-held power tools such as hydraulic breakers and floor saws between 2002 and 2011.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) said this could cause hand-arm vibration syndrome (HAVS), a permanent condition affecting nerves and blood vessels n the hand, causing pain, tingling and numbness, and making it difficult to carry out everyday tasks like fastening buttons or using a knife and fork.

An investigation by the watchdog found that the company failed in its legal duty to ensure the risk to workers using these tools was kept to as low a level as reasonably practicable.

It said the firm had failed to assess the risk to workers' health, failed to put in place and monitor suitable risk control measures and failed to put in place a suitable system of health surveillance.

The company also failed to report to the enforcing authorities a significant number of cases of employees diagnosed with HAVS, as was legally required, added the HSE.

Balfour Beatty said there was no evidence of anyone coming to harm as a result of the risk and said safety shortcomings had already been addressed.

Sheffield Crown Court heard workers at the firm's sites across the country had been regularly exposed to potentially harmful vibrations during the period in question.

The firm admitted health and safety breaches and on Monday was fined £500,000 and ordered to pay costs of £195,000.

HSE inspector Christine Mellor said: "The company failed to heed warnings. Early health surveillance detected ill health but still this was not acted upon to prevent on-going exposure.

"This is a particularly serious case because of the extent and duration of failures. The breaches were repeated over several years and this resulted in persistent poor compliance."

A spokesman for Balfour Beatty said: "The shortcomings in processes identified in this case took place many years ago and were addressed prior to the start of the investigation by the HSE. The judge acknowledged both this and that there was no evidence of anyone coming to harm as a result.

"Balfour Beatty takes its responsibilities both for Health and Safety extremely seriously."

He added that the firm had launched an 'industry-leading' programme to eliminate new cases of the syndrome by 2020 by reducing workers' exposure to potentially harmful vibrations.