Sheffield firm Charles Day Steels Increases Sheet Metal Bending Capacity With New Machine Investment

Building on a foundation of excellence and innovation, Charles Day Steels' latest in a long line of machine investments underscores their commitment to providing customers with cutting-edge solutions. This strategic move not only improves their in-house capabilities but also broadens the range of services available to their clientele. Boasting a tonnage of 320 tons and a bending length capacity of 4100 mm, this newest investment marks a significant upgrade over previous capabilities; allowing them to accommodate larger and thicker materials, and expand their service offerings to include more complex and demanding projects. With this investment, Charles Day Steels reinforces its position as a leader in the metal processing industry, catering to a diverse range of client needs with precision and flexibility.

Renowned for its unparalleled precision and flexibility, this machine investment is a game-changer in the industry, equipped with dynamic crowning and Pressure-Reference technology to ensure the highest repetition accuracy and consistent quality across all projects. Its modular machine concept, coupled with a broad power spectrum, allows for the optimal configuration for specific sheet metal work, significantly enhancing production efficiency and flexibility.

New Machine Investment - Charles Day Steels

Charlie Day, grandson of the founder and Sales and Business Development Director at Charles Days, said: “With our larger cutting beds and higher power lasers, the demand from customers for larger, thicker, and more complex parts is growing, so naturally we invest to satisfy that demand.”

This new addition seamlessly integrates with Charles Day Steels' existing array of services, including laser cutting, waterjet cutting, bevel cutting, and etching, to offer a comprehensive one-stop shop for metal processing solutions; effectively down-streaming production and enhancing customer experience. The higher tonnage and extended part length capabilities of the new machine allow for the bending of thicker materials across larger dimensions than ever before. Supported by a robust tooling library, Charles Day Steels is well-equipped to handle the most complex part requirements, further establishing their commitment to providing versatile and high-quality solutions to their clients.