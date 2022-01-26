The first of the fires started when a wheelie bin and a tree were deliberately set on fire at 8.35pm on St Joseph’s Road, Handsworth. Firefighters from Parkway fire station were called out to the incident. They left at 8.50pm.

Just over an hour later, emergency services were called out again when a skip was deliberately set alight at 10pm on Annat Place, High Green. Firefighters from Tankersley fire station attended the incident, leaving at 10.20pm.

Then firefighters from Parkway fire station were called out to a deliberate blaze involving grass and trees at 10.45pm on Station Road, Darnall, spending 20 minutes at the incident.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Firefighters were called out to three arson incidents in just over two hours last night. File picture of a firefighter

Firefighters are urging people to report anything they know about deliberate fire-setting via their FireStoppers service – which was launched last year.