Sheffield fires: Arson attacks on St Joseph’s Road, Annat Place and Station Road, last night
Firefighters were called to deal with three separate arson attacks in Sheffield within just over two hours last night.
The first of the fires started when a wheelie bin and a tree were deliberately set on fire at 8.35pm on St Joseph’s Road, Handsworth. Firefighters from Parkway fire station were called out to the incident. They left at 8.50pm.
Just over an hour later, emergency services were called out again when a skip was deliberately set alight at 10pm on Annat Place, High Green. Firefighters from Tankersley fire station attended the incident, leaving at 10.20pm.
Then firefighters from Parkway fire station were called out to a deliberate blaze involving grass and trees at 10.45pm on Station Road, Darnall, spending 20 minutes at the incident.
Firefighters are urging people to report anything they know about deliberate fire-setting via their FireStoppers service – which was launched last year.
You can call 0800 169 5558 or visit firestoppersreport.co.uk.