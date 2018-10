Firefighters were unable to get to the scene of a fire in Sheffield due to badly parked cars.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was not able to get to a blaze on Wake Road, Nether Edge.

Firefighters were unable to get to a blaze on Wake Road, Nether Edge.

In a statement, the fire service said: “This can be a real issue, but ther’'s simple things you can do to help: keep your wheels straight put your wing mirrors in always think - could a fire engine get through?”

