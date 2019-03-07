Have your say

Sheffield firefighters rescued a man trapped in his flat after a fire broke out in the property below.

Crews were alerted to a blaze in Firshill Close, Firshill, at 5.40am today.



They found an empty first floor flat alight but discovered that a man in a property above was trapped due to smoke.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus led him outside to safety.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is under way but it is believed to be accidental.