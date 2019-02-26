Have your say

Sheffield firefighters rescued a man from his flat after a blaze broke out in his bedroom.

The fire was discovered in the flat in Lytton Court on Lytton Drive, Parson Cross, at 8.30pm yesterday.

Lytton Court in Parson Cross

Because the man who lives there has mobility issues, firefighters had to help him outside.

He was checked by paramedics at the scene before being taken to hospital.

Three fire engines were sent to the scene and crews said the flames were contained to one room.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is under way.