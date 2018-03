Have your say

A fire crew were stuck trying to leave a call out due to some inconsiderate parking.

The fire crew from Central station attended Castle Court at Hyde Park flats after a tenant upstairs left a tap on at around 9pm.

Water came through the flat and firefighters helped Red Cross volunteers move a family with young children out to temporary accommodation.

But firefighters were trapped on Saint John's Road nearby and couldn't move on to another job due to a car blocking their way out.