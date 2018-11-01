Sheffield firefighters attacked at house blaze caused by firework

Have your say

Firefighters came under attack while dealing with a house fire caused by a firework in Sheffield.

Fireworks and eggs were among the missiles hurled at crews as they arrived at the scene of a house blaze in Lifford Street, Tinsley, last night.

Lifford Street, Tinsley

The fire broke out in a bedroom at around 7.55pm after a firework was thrown through a window.

Two men in the house at the time escaped unharmed.

As firefighters pulled up and extinguished the flames yobs pelted them with missiles.

They managed to leave the street without being hurt once the flames were out.

The attack came on a street close to where firefighters dealt with a fatal flat fire just hours earlier.

A man, named locally as Nigel Chatterton, perished in the blaze, which broke out at around 10.55am.

The Halloween attack on firefighters came on the same night that police officers had fireworks, eggs and stones hurled at them as they dealt with incidents in Burngreave and Firth Park – sparking criticising from South Yorkshire police.

The force said officers were fortunate not to have been seriously injured.

