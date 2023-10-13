Sheffield fire: Video captures massive 'explosion' seen from Woodhouse Mill in city
This video shows a massive 'explosion' which was seen from Woodhouse Mill in Sheffield last night.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Claire Pitcher shared the footage, which she said was recorded at around 10pm yesterday, Thursday, October 12.
She told The Star there was a 'massive explosion' but she had no idea what it was or where exactly it happened.
She added: "It looks like it was maybe in the Catcliffe area. It happened twice a few seconds apart but then there was nothing to be seen."
The footage appears to show an orange fireball rising into the night sky before rapidly disappearing.
The Star has asked South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue if it was called to an incident in the area.
Did you see anything, or do you know what happened? Message us on Facebook or email [email protected].