News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Drugs ring exposed by investigators and ringleader, 29, jailed
Israel orders evacuation of 1.1m people from northern Gaza
Teacher gets lifetime ban after sending topless photos to student
United injury state of play amid another fitness issue ahead of Man U
Dramatic photo show maisonettes blown out after gas explosion
SNP MP defects to Tories after claiming 'toxic and bully treatment'

Sheffield fire: Video captures massive 'explosion' seen from Woodhouse Mill in city

This video shows a massive 'explosion' which was seen from Woodhouse Mill in Sheffield last night.

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber
Published 13th Oct 2023, 09:49 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Claire Pitcher shared the footage, which she said was recorded at around 10pm yesterday, Thursday, October 12.

Claire Pitcher has shared footage of a 'massive explosion' which she said was taken from Woodhouse Mill in Sheffield and appeared to have happened in the Catcliffe area, on Thursday, October 12, at around 10pmClaire Pitcher has shared footage of a 'massive explosion' which she said was taken from Woodhouse Mill in Sheffield and appeared to have happened in the Catcliffe area, on Thursday, October 12, at around 10pm
Claire Pitcher has shared footage of a 'massive explosion' which she said was taken from Woodhouse Mill in Sheffield and appeared to have happened in the Catcliffe area, on Thursday, October 12, at around 10pm

She told The Star there was a 'massive explosion' but she had no idea what it was or where exactly it happened.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Most Popular

She added: "It looks like it was maybe in the Catcliffe area. It happened twice a few seconds apart but then there was nothing to be seen."

The footage appears to show an orange fireball rising into the night sky before rapidly disappearing.

The Star has asked South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue if it was called to an incident in the area.

Did you see anything, or do you know what happened? Message us on Facebook or email [email protected].

Related topics:SheffieldFireVideo