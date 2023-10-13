This video shows a massive 'explosion' which was seen from Woodhouse Mill in Sheffield last night.

Claire Pitcher shared the footage, which she said was recorded at around 10pm yesterday, Thursday, October 12.

Claire Pitcher has shared footage of a 'massive explosion' which she said was taken from Woodhouse Mill in Sheffield and appeared to have happened in the Catcliffe area, on Thursday, October 12, at around 10pm

She told The Star there was a 'massive explosion' but she had no idea what it was or where exactly it happened.

She added: "It looks like it was maybe in the Catcliffe area. It happened twice a few seconds apart but then there was nothing to be seen."

The footage appears to show an orange fireball rising into the night sky before rapidly disappearing.

The Star has asked South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue if it was called to an incident in the area.