Sheffield fire: Photos show devastation of derelict former church following city centre blaze
Photos show how a derelict Sheffield church has been left in ruins following a blaze last night.
Six fire crews were called to the scene on Copper Street, near Kelham Island, at around 11pm last night (March 28) after a fire broke out in an abandoned building.
The derelict structure was the former St Jude's Moorfields Church School and was built in 1858. It was later renamed St Jude’s Anglican Church, then the Assembly of God Pentecostal Church in 1980, before closing in 1999.
Last night’s blaze is not the first fire involving the building in recent years. It was the site of a major blaze in July 2018, and residents told The Star there was a small fire there only in February.
The cause of the blaze is not yet known.
See our gallery from the scene below.