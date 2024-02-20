News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield fire: Blaze on industrial estate next to M1 as Shiregreen residents warned to shut windows

The industrial area runs parallel with the M1 motorway near Shiregreen.
Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 20th Feb 2024, 07:48 GMT
Three fire engines are at the scene of a blaze in an indistrial area of Sheffield this morning.

The blaze has broken out on Grange Mill Lane, which is lined with warehouses and runs parallel with the M1 off Blackburn Road, near Woolley Wood.

The road also runs close to Blackburn Primary School and a small housing estate off New Droppingwell Road. Fire officers have asked residents in the area to close their windows while they deal with the blaze.

Traffic appears only slightly slower than usual on the M1 in the area passing Grange Mill Lane.

However, nearby Ecclesfield Road, Blackburn Road and Fife Street is severely congested over the incident.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue has been contacted for a comment.

