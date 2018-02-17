Sheffield feels Britain’s biggest earthquake in 10 years

Have your say

People in Sheffield have reported feeling the biggest earthquake in Britain for a decade.

The city experienced the tail end of a quake that had its epicentre in Wales.

The British Geological Survey confirmed there was a ‘reasonably-sized’ tremor of 4.4 magnitude on the Richter scale, originating around 12 miles north-east of Swansea in Wales at a spot five miles beneath the ground, at just after 2.30pm on Saturday.

Seismic events of such magnitude happen in the UK every three to five years, says the BGS, which has recorded it as the country’s largest onshore tremor in 10 years since an earthquake measuring 5.2 happened in February 2008, centred near Market Rasen in Lincolnshire.

Thousands reported feeling the earth shake on Saturday from Cornwall to Liverpool – but it seems Sheffield caught the effects too.

Writing on Twitter, Rami Alnawas said: “Was that a small earthquake in Sheffield?”

Meanwhile S Cocker wrote: “Just felt the room wobble very slightly in Sheffield. Unsure if a tiny earthquake might have happened? Weird sensation though.”

Richard Di Britannia said: “Small earthquake in Sheffield, that was new!”

And, referring to the afternoon’s FA Cup tie at Hillsborough, Daniela Băicoianu quipped: “The irony: the earthquake was in Swansea and Swansea City AFC played against Sheffield Wednesday in Sheffield.”

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre, which monitors quakes, said it was felt up to 300km from the epicentre.

Police urged people not to call emergency services unless there is something to report, such as injuries or damage.