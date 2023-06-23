Sheffield FC makes world first footballer a member in 'special' moment

Sheffield FC welcomed pioneering Honey Thaljieh and made her a member of their historic club, currently based in Dronfield.

Honey Thaljieh becoming a member of Sheffield FC

The visit was arranged by the team at Sheffield’s Migration Matters Festival, at which Honey gave an inspirational talk later the same day.

The pay-as-you-feel festival brings together more than 60 events, from music to theatre, and dance to drag, to the city to highlight the positive impact of migration and celebrate diversity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sam Holland, festival director, said: “It was incredibly special to have such a historic football club welcome Honey, a true trailblazer who overcame so many barriers to co-found women’s football in Palestine.

Honey speaking at the festival in the Millennium Gallery

“Honey really wanted to experience something of Sheffield’s football scene while she was in the country.

“So we were incredibly grateful that Sheffield FC were able to give us an exclusive tour and even make her a member while she was there.”

Honey was born in Bethlehem, where football was not considered a sport for women.She defied societal expectations to master the game while playing in the war-ravaged streets with her brothers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In time, Honey went on to co-found the country’s first ever women’s team at university, despite many political barriers and widespread criticism.

Crowds enjoying a sell-out performance by Syrian musician Maya Youssef at the festival

Football changed her life, and she went on to become the first Arab woman to gain a FIFA Master, work for FIFA and become a global role model for girls.

Now she changes other people’s lives through football through various international projects and as a manager of corporate communications for FIFA.

Sheffield FC, established in 1857, is also one of only two clubs to hold a FIFA order of merit. The other club is Real Madrid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard Tims, chairman of the world’s first football club, said: "It was a pleasure to meet Honey and reconnect with FIFA after a number of years of working together in the past.

Crowds enjoying a sell-out performance by Syrian musician Maya Youssef at the festival

“We hope to be working with them closely on our Home of Football project in the near future and also it was a pleasure to meet the team at Migration Matters, who we are looking to partner with next season.”

The Migration Matters Festival continues until this Saturday June 24.

Remaining highlights of this year’s festival include Kenyan superstars Sauti Sol, who will visit The Leadmill tonight (Friday June 23) in the only northern date of their worldwide farewell tour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tomorrow Saturday June 24, free and lively children’s theatre shows will take place at South Street Park Amphitheatre and a vibrant closing party with music and food is also being held at SADACCA on Wicker.