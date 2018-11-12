Sheffield fatal crash: Teenage boy remains in police custody

A Sheffield teenager remains in police custody this morning over a horror crash which killed four people.

The 17-year-old was one of three suspects arrested over a collision on Main Road, Darnall, which claimed four lives on Friday night.

The scene of fatal RTC on Main Road, Darnall, which claimed the lives of four people.

Two men, who are brothers, have been charged over the smash.

Elliott Bower, 18, of Harborough Avenue, Manor, who was allegedly the driver of one of the vehicles involved in the collision, has been charged with four counts of causing death by dangerous driving and three counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He is also charged with handling stolen goods and possession of cannabis.

Declan Bower, 23, also of Harborough Avenue, Manor, has been charged with aggravated vehicle taking and death caused by an accident with aggravated factors.

He is also charged with handing stolen goods, two counts of driving while disqualified, two counts of driving without insurance, possession of a bladed article and possession of cannabis.

A Volkswagen Touran was involved in a collision with a VW Golf at around 8.50pm on Friday.

Because the Golf had been involved in a police pursuit, the incident has been referred to the police watchdog - the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

Adnan Ashraf Jarral, 35 and his one-year-old son Usman Adnan Jarral died in the crash along with family friends Vlasta Dunova, 41 and her husband Miroslav Duna, 50.

Adnan's wife, Erica Kroscenova, 32, was injured along with Vlasta and Miroslav's daughter, Nikola Dunova, 22, and her three-year-old daughter Livia Matova.

They remain in hospital.

The Bower brothers are due at Sheffield Magistrate’s Court this morning.