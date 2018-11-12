Sheffield fatal crash: Brothers due in court over death crash which killed four

Two brothers are due in court today over a horror smash in which four people died.

Elliott Bower, aged 18, of Harborough Avenue, Manor, who was allegedly the driver of one of the cars vehicle involved in the collision, has been charged with four counts of causing death by dangerous driving.

He has also been charged with three counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, handling stolen goods and possession of cannabis.

Declan Bower, 23, also of Harborough Avenue, Manor, has been charged with aggravated vehicle taking and death caused by an accident with aggravated factors.

He is also charged with handing stolen goods, two counts of driving while disqualified, two counts of driving without insurance, possession of a bladed article and possession of cannabis.

They were arrested after a collision on Main Road, Darnall, close to the junction with Bannham Road, just after 8.50pm on Friday.

A Volkswagen Touran was struck by a VW Golf, which had been involved in a police pursuit.

The incident has been referred to the police watchdog – the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

Adnan Ashraf Jarral, 35 and his one-year-old son Usman Adnan Jarral died along with family friends Vlasta Dunova, 41, and her husband Miroslav Duna, 50, in the smash.

They had just returned from a day trip to London when tragedy struck.

Vlasta and Miroslav's daughter Nikola Dunova, 22 and her three-year-old daughter, Livia Matova, were seriously injured in the crash along with Adnan’s wife, Erica Kroscenova, 32.

They currently remain in hospital.

A 17-year-old boy also arrested in connection with the collision remains in police custody this morning.

The Bower brothers are due to appear at Sheffield Magistrate’s Court this morning.

Detective Chief Inspector Jude Ashmore said: “This incident and the fact that four people have lost their lives is tragic and understandably highly emotive.

“I would however please urge people to think about the comments they post on social media to enable criminal proceedings to go through the courts unhindered and allow those affected to grieve.”