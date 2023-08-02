News you can trust since 1887
Graves Park Animal Farm in need of orphan foal as donkey is left “desperate to be a mum”

The farm’s “gorgeous” donkey, Flo, gave birth to a stillborn foal.

By Chloe Aslett
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 11:17 BST

Graves Park Animal Farm is asking for anyone in the country with an orphan foal needing a mum to get in touch, after their beloved donkey Flo gave birth to a “sleeping foal” last night.

Flo is getting all the care she needs and is doing well, according to her vet but is said to be in need of a foal to nurture.

Jack Tankard, head stock person, said: “It is really upsetting for the public and staff involved. There was a lot of excitement for it and I feel so sorry for her now. She is desperate to be a mum and she deserves to be a mum.

Graves Park Animal Farm's donkey, Flo, is looking for an orphan foal who she can look after.Graves Park Animal Farm's donkey, Flo, is looking for an orphan foal who she can look after.
Graves Park Animal Farm's donkey, Flo, is looking for an orphan foal who she can look after.

“Anyone with an orphan foal needing a mum anywhere in the country, please get in touch with us.”

The Sheffield farm put Flo on its breeding programme earlier this year in the hope of having a foal arrive during the school holidays.

Jack added: “It is really upsetting for the public and staff involved.

“We have had a lot of support and shares from the public, and we would like to thank them for their nice comments. Flo is out in the field with another donkey, her best friend Ginny, now.”

The farm, on Hemsworth Road in Sheffield, is a popular family attraction and free for the public to visit.

