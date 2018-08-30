Sheffield family who lost everything in arson attack given new hope by online appeal

A family who have lost almost everything they own in a freak house fire say they are ‘amazed’ at the generosity of people who are raising money to help them.

Builder Darrell Tracey, his wife Terri and their 10-month old daughter Demi returned home last Saturday afternoon to find their Killamarsh house engulfed by flames.

Darrell and Terri Tracey have lost everything after their home in Killamarsh was burnt down in a suspected arson attack.

The newly homeless family have been relying on the hospitality of relatives ever since - but now, thanks to a ‘crowdfunding’ appeal, they have renewed hope.

Darrell, aged 32, said: “It is devastating. We are just trying to work out what we can salvage and what we can’t. There is not a lot we can.

“Everything we have worked for all our lives has gone. And it's even worse as we are not covered for it.”

Darrell said they had been out on a trip to Meadowhall last Saturday afternoon, but when they returned home, their house was ablaze.

In an apparent case of mistaken identity, his van was set alight by arsonists and then rolled into their house, causing extensive damage to both their property and their next door neighbour’s.

Fortunately, the family got home just in time to rescue their dog Alfie, who was in the house at the time.

After Darrell updated his Facebook page with pictures from the fire, friends, family and colleagues urged him to begin a ‘crowdfunding’ appeal.

“We didn’t know what to do but I just put one status on Facebook and people encouraged me to do an appeal,” he said.

“It’s amazing how kind and caring people have been, and wonderful to know there’s so many good people willing to help. We’re very grateful for everything.”

The appeal has now reached £2,500 but they hope to raise £25,000, which will be used both to rebuild their home, and to replace the possessions they have lost.

To contribute to the fund, visit www.gofundme.com/83hp8-family-home-burnt-in-fire.

Derbyshire police confirmed a man, aged 51, has been arrested on suspicion of arson and released on bail in relation to the fire, which took place at around 5pm on Saturday, August 25, on Foxcroft Chase in Killamarsh.

They are now appealing for anyone who witnessed anything suspicious, or has any information or CCTV footage, to contact them quoting reference number 18*405638.