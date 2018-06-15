Sheffield family seeks answers over death of dad hit by police car as he walked to granddaughter's 21st party

The heartbroken family of a Sheffield man who died after a collision with a police car hope an inquest into the tragedy will provide them with 'vital' answers.

Leslie Bingham, aged 73, was walking to Owlerton Greyhound Stadium to celebrate his granddaughter Katie’s 21st birthday when he was involved in a collision with a marked South Yorkshire Police vehicle.

The scene of a fatal collision on Penistone Road

Mr Bingham, of Malin Bridge, was struck by a Vauxhall Antara SUV on Penistone Road, at the junction with Owlerton Green, at around 6.20pm Saturday, January 7, 2017.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The police watchdog, the Independent Police Complaints Commission, now called the Independent Office for Police Conduct, launched an investigation following the collision but the findings have not yet been published.

An inquest into the death is due to start on Monday and is listed for four days.

A man died after a collision with a police car in Sheffield

Leslie’s daughter, Angela, said she hopes the hearing will provide her ‘close-knit family’ with ‘vital’ answers.

Paying tribute to her father, she said: "Dad was really fit and healthy and he used to enjoy walking everywhere.

"There’s not a day goes by that we don’t miss him.

"He was such a loving and caring person who would do anything for his family."

She added: "We are a small but close-knit family and dad loved being around us, particularly Katie.

"While time has moved on since his death our family hasn’t. We know the inquest is going to be difficult, having to relive what happened that night, but we just need to know the full reasons why he died."

Louise Morgan, specialist road accident lawyer at Irwin Mitchell, representing the family, said: "Whilst it is only correct that a thorough investigation to establish all the facts about what happened on the evening Leslie died needed to take place, not knowing the full picture has caused a great deal of anguish for Angela and her family as they have attempted to try and come to terms with Leslie’s death.

"The family rightly have a number of concerns about what happened on the evening in question and hope the inquest provides them with vital answers."