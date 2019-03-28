Have your say

A family-run restaurant is the latest Sheffield establishment to be slapped with a zero-star food hygiene rating.

The Orchid Thai on London Road was inspected on February 18 by inspectors who concluded that urgent improvement was necessary at the restaurant.

Their damning inspection comes in the same week takeaways Balti Ghar on Baslow Road and Curry Master, also on London Road, were handed the same rating.

Another takeaway, Chach Spark, on Abbeydale Road was also given a zero-star food hygiene rating, joining Big Gun, Kurdistan Charcoal Grill and Khan’s Diner with the lowest possible rating.

All four ratings were published on the Food Standard’s Agency’s website this week.

The Orchid describes itself as having a ‘fine reputation in Thailand’ for their popular restaurants in Bangkok, adding that customers should feel confident their food is ‘second to none’.

Earlier this year, Shakeaway milkshake bar in Meadowhall closed after officers from the Food Standards Agency discovered unhygienic conditions inside.

All eateries in Sheffield have their hygiene standards inspected by safety officers from the local authority.

They are judged on their food handling, the cleanliness and condition of the facilities and the building as well as the management of food safety.

Inspectors ruled that major improvement was necessary at The Orchid in all three of these areas.

At the end of a food hygiene inspection, the business is given one of the six ratings from 0-5.

The top rating of ‘5’ means that the business was found to have ‘very good’ hygiene standards.

Sheffield City Council said it has a zero-tolerance policy on hygiene and revisits all premises with a food hygiene rating of zero, one or two to make sure that standards improve.

If a food business fails to improve, then the council will consider formal legal proceedings such as Improvement Notices, Prohibition or Prosecution.

The Star has contacted the The Orchid Thai for a response.