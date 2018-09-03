Sheffield family issue plea for missing Ben Needham to be brought back home 

The family of missing Ben Needham from Sheffield has issued a new plea for help to bring him back home.

Ben was 21 months old when he disappeared while playing outside a farmhouse his grandfather was renovating on the Greek island of Kos in July 1991.

The toddler’s mum, Kerry, had followed her parents to the island to build a new life with her son when he went missing.

Local man Konstantinos Barkas, who has since died, was using a digger to clear land close to the farmhouse when the youngster vanished and detectives believe Ben was accidentally struck by the machine and buried.

Despite extensive excavation work, Ben’s remains have never been found but a toy car and leather sandal, believed to have belonged to Ben, were recovered.

In a statement posted on Facebook, Ben’s family said they want Ben’s final resting place to be Sheffield.

“To the people out there who know what happened to Ben, we are not interested in prosecution, revenge or retribution,” the family said.

“All we want is to bring Ben home.

“Imagine if Ben was your child. Doesn't every child deserve a resting place where family can go and visit, to feel close to them, to take flowers and remember them fondly knowing they are home?

“Ben needs to be bought home.

“Imagine your child somewhere waiting to be found.

“Ben has been missing many years yet it can take just one call to help bring him home to his family.

“We need Ben and as Ben's family he needs us too. This is no longer about finding out who's behind Ben's disappearance but it's still and always will be about finding Ben and bringing him home.”