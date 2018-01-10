Sheffield family heartbroken after Granddad's beloved car is stolen just two weeks after his death

A devastated Sheffield family have revealed how their Granddad's 'pride and joy' car was stolen just over one week after his death.

In an emotional message on Facebook, Lucy Andrews revealed that her Grandad's 'burnt orange' Reliant Robin was stolen from Dinnington.

Lenny's reliant robin

Her grandfather, Lenny Price, had sadly passed away on December 29 in Rotherham hospital, aged 85.

She said that the family had wanted to use the car in the funeral procession to honour his memory.

However, she said that the family have been left 'devastated' after the car was stolen.

She said: "Many of you will have seen my Granddad drive up the street in his burnt orange reliant robin, sadly my Granddad passed away over Christmas and some scum has decided to steel his car.

"Our family are devastated, please if you know or saw anything please get in touch, the car was my Granddad's pride and joy and was going to be a part of his funeral next week.

"Number plate V639OOF, the car was stolen in the last 24 hours."

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 with any information, stating incident number 340 of today's date.