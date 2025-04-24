Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Sheffield mother is urgently calling for support after both her young children were diagnosed with a devastating and ultra-rare genetic condition that currently has no cure.

Arzoo, from Sheffield, is raising awareness and funds for Infantile Neuroaxonal Dystrophy (INAD) - a severe neurological disorder so rare it affects only around 200 children worldwide. The condition is progressive and degenerative, with most children given a life expectancy of just five to ten years.

Her daughter Javeria, six, and son Salahudin, four, have both been diagnosed with the disorder, which affects the brain’s ability to communicate with the body. As a result, children gradually lose the ability to see, speak, walk, and even hold themselves upright.

“Javeria was born healthy and hit all her milestones, she had a cheeky personality, loved trying new foods and reading books. She was so independent - no one could feed her because she insisted on using spoons in both hands,” Arzoo said.

But around 18 months old, Javeria developed a squint and her mobility began to decline. Over the following months, her ability to crawl, walk, and even speak deteriorated. Doctors eventually diagnosed her with INAD after a series of hospital visits.

“At that point, I was already pregnant with Salahudin,” Arzoo recalled. “As he grew, we just waited for symptoms to show. It was the worst thing we could imagine, watching for signs that our son was also going to regress.”

Salahudin’s early development brought hope. He was talking, playing, and forming a close bond with his sister.

“We really thought it might be different, but at 16 months, we saw a squint, and then the changes started,” Arzoo said.

Now, both children are unable to sit, stand or speak. They are partially tube-fed and need full-time care.

“They can’t talk to one another or play like they used to, they went from snatching food and making a mess to needing help just to eat or move - it’s heartbreaking.”

Despite their severe physical decline, Arzoo says their determination still shines through.

“They still smile and try to touch our faces and each other. Even though their bodies are failing them, they’re still trying to be there for one another. That’s the hardest thing for us as parents - to watch that love, knowing what’s happening to them,” she said.

Contributed : Arzoo

INAD is caused by mutations in the PLA2G6 gene, inherited in an autosomal recessive pattern meaning both parents must carry the faulty gene, even if they don’t show any symptoms themselves.

Arzoo and her family are now hoping to raise awareness and funds to support research into gene therapy.

“We want people to know about this condition, and we hope treatment can come quickly to help bring back the days we’ve lost, or even just give them a longer life,” she said.

The family has set up a fundraising page titled Siblings' Dream, with all proceeds going toward research and care for Javeria and Salahudin. Donations can be made at: www.justgiving.com/page/siblings-dream

Arzoo said: “We never imagined this would be our children’s future but we’re determined to fight for them and for others like them around the world.”

