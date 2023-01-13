A Sheffield entrepreneur who started his trade as a teenager is to release a book aimed at encouraging more young people into business this year.

Sheffield digital expert Harvey Morton

Digital expert Harvey Morton started his first venture selling key-rings at school in the city when he was just 13.

The 24-year-old moved into IT support and developed his business until it became award-winning freelance company, Harvey Morton Digital, offering marketing, social media and web design services.

Now he has signed a publishing deal for his first book inspiring the next generation to work for themselves as an alternative to university.

It is expected to be released later in 2023 and will help young people to start their own businesses, covering subjects such as how to write a business plan, networking tips, accessing funding and using social media.

Harvey said: “As a student at networking events when meeting new people, they would always recommend business books to read.

"All of those books were aimed at much older people - and many were so old fashioned.

“I’ve always wanted to write a book about my journey and it’s become clear there isn’t anything out there in terms of a young person’s guide to starting a business.

“There is a huge gap in the market.”

One in ten 16-24-year-olds have started their own venture since February 2020, according to a recent study.

Creative industries and retail were the most popular sectors young people went into.

The findings also suggested the average age of a UK entrepreneur was likely to go down, from the current age of 40.

Being able to run ‘side hustles’ and sell products on online platforms, as well as the disruption of the Covid-19 pandemic, are factors thought to be behind the boom.

Harvey’s book will also include chapters on the pros and cons of being self employed, conducting analysis and growing a business.

It will be written without business jargon and include general advice in order to be as accessible as possible.

Harvey, who is an ambassador for Youth Employment UK, added: “All I include will be backed up by personal experiences - the good and the bad.

“Everyone in business should be encouraging the next generation of entrepreneurs to give their passions a go.

“Even if the book helps only one young person it will have been worth writing.