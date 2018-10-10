Sheffield enjoys hottest October day for years but this is when warm spell will end

Sheffield has enjoyed one of the hottest October days in recent times but forecasters have warned the warm weather could be brought to an abrupt end.

Temperatures peaked at around 22C on Wednesday as the Steel basked in the sunshine.

But heavy rain and strong gales could feature in the weather by the end of the week, with the latest named Storm – Storm Callum – expected to hit the UK on Friday.

The Met Office said it was expected to stay mild overnight on Wednesday with temperatures dropping no lower than 11°C.

Cloud will increase, with the odd shower possible by the end of the night.

Thursday will begin rather cloudy and misty, with perhaps the odd heavy shower. It will brighten and warm up by noon but a spell of heavy rain is likely after dark.

The maximum temperature is 21 °C.

It will be windy with persistent rain during Friday and Saturday and feel rather humid.

The Met office said it would be drier, brighter and cooler on Sunday with lighter winds.