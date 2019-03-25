Sheffield Eagles were in sunshine form says Mark Aston

Coach Mark Aston heaped praise on his Sheffield Eagles side after stating his team rediscovered the principles of the opening four rounds following a battling victory at York.

Aston issued his displeasure with his side in their last two outings, following a blistering start to the 2019 campaign.

Despite producing a victory at Dewsbury, Aston was disappointed with the performance, challenging his side to revive the form which has propelled Eagles towards the summit of the Championship standings.

With York enjoying an equally impressive start to the season, the Eagles found top gear with Aston hailing his troops for delivering what he described as an 80 minute performance.

He said: “Credit to the boys because I've asked them for an 80 minute performance and we got it. It was based on a great defensive attitude, especially in the first-half where I thought that we were outstanding. We had to respond after the last two performances. Look at the pitch, it was perfect, the sun was out - that's the team we are, and the conditions we like. We want a firm pitch so we can entertain, and I thought we tried to entertain today. We came up with the performance and the result so I am delighted for them.”

Eagles remain third in the table, but just two points behind pace-setters Toronto with a game in hand as they prepare for a break from league action with Leigh visiting the OLP on Sunday in the Challenge Cup.

Aston’s side pulled two points clear of York in fourth, after becoming only the second side this season to defeat the Knights.

With Toronto the only other victors at Bootham Crescent, Aston knows his side have taken a notable scalp as Eagles return to the standards which has seen them become a mainstay in the top four so far.

Aston said: “This is a tough place to come and get a result. They don’t lose many at home. They are strong here, the fans are vocal and they get right behind them. We managed to quieten them down at times, and that is part of the battle when you come to places like this when it is close, it is intense and there's a decent crowd. You have to silence them, and use it to your advantage. We managed to do that in the end.”