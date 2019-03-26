Sheffield Eagles’ dual-registration arrangement with London Broncos is working says Mark Aston

There was plenty to admire about Sheffield Eagles’ victory at York, but director Mark Aston says the most pleasing aspect was the resilience his side displayed in a tight encounter.

Eagles were defensively sound against a York side that tested their fortitude throughout, as two of the Championship’s high-flyers went toe-to-toe in a gripping showdown.

Aston’s improving side passed another stern test, but they had to show every inch of their recently restored spirit to drag themselves over the line at Bootham Crescent.

After what Aston described as two below-par performances coming into the contest, the Eagles chief admitted he was most impressed by his side’s resilience as York threatened a dramatic comeback late on.

“We showed some great resilience which again is another characteristic we have discovered amongst this group,” he told The Star.

“Our attitude was right on the button. I thought our first 20 minutes was outstanding, both teams were outstanding. It was fast, the ball was in field and anyone watching would have loved it. I thoroughly enjoyed it. I thought that we showed a lot of resilience because there was a time in the second-half when they had a purple patch and we started making mistakes. But we stuck at it, and I am just really pleased with the boys.”

The new dual-registration deal with London Broncos proved to be an instant success with both Ben Hellewell and Sadiq Adebiyi having a big impact.

Hellewell bagged a brace of tries, the second of which came at a vital time after York’s Connor Robinson had just missed a conversion to level the game.

Aston added: “They threw everything at us, the kitchen sink, the lot. At the end we showed a bit of class, and smartness, we did the right things at the right time and closed the game out with Ben’s second try. I am delighted with them, it is a tough place to come and get a result, but we believed that we could challenge them, and come away with something.”

Meanwhile, Aston has received good news on Brad Knowles who looked set for a ban following his red card against Dewsbury, but the infringement has been classed as a ‘Minor Grade A’ and there will be no suspension.

From the same game there is no charge against Joel Farrell following a high shot which resulted in a stint in the sin bin.