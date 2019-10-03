Sheffield Eagles ask for Walk of Fame recognition
Sheffield Eagles rugby team has asked Sheffield Council to celebrate the success of their coach with a gold star on the Sheffield Legends Walk of Fame.
The team asked the council at a full council meeting, while holding a trophy.
They want coach Mark Aston, who has been a player and coach at the team over a 35 year period, to be celebrated on the gold markers outside the Town Hall.
Councillor Julie Dore, leader of the council, said: “Congratulations on all your achievements and we look forward to many more.
“Regarding the nomination for Mark Aston, I have the same personal view – I think it’s an extremely worthy nomination. However the system that we use means we have a call out for nominations for the legends and when they are all received there is a panel who goes through all those nominations then determines who will get a star.
“We will take this as a nomination and make sure it is put forward. I’m sure the Lord Mayor looks very much forward to considering that nomination and I wish Mark and yourselves all the best.”
There are currently more than 20 stars outside the steps to the Town Hall celebrating Sheffield heroes such as Gordan Banks, Sebastian Coe, Joe Cocker and Def Leppard.