Sheffield drug mule jailed as £13 million trafficking gang smashed

A major international drug trafficking ring with links to Sheffield has been dismantled, and a Sheffield man is now behind bars for his role in smuggling cannabis from Thailand into the UK.

Ten people, including a Sheffield-based drug mule, have been jailed for a total of more than 75 years after police uncovered a sprawling operation that trafficked £13 million worth of Class A and B drugs into communities across the North.

Trelawny Brown, aged 31, of Leedham Close, Shiregreen, Sheffield, was sentenced to three years and four months for acting as a courier, flying out to Thailand to collect large hauls of cannabis before bringing it back into the country under the radar.

The gang was led by Jordan Stoker, 30, of Bishop Auckland, who masterminded the large-scale supply of both cannabis and cocaine from a so-called “safe house” in the North East.

He was jailed for 19 years.

The plot was uncovered by the North East Regional Organised Crime Unit (NEROCU) under the codename Operation Box.

It revealed an elaborate criminal network that saw drug mules flown to Thailand to smuggle cannabis back into the UK, while large quantities of cocaine were also stored and distributed across the North East.

Following their arrest and charge, all 10 of the suspects pleaded guilty, due to the overwhelming evidence gathered by the NEROCU team.

The gang members’ sentences are as follows:

Jordan Stoker, 30, of Hambleton Road, Coundon, Bishop Auckland, – 19 years imprisonment.

Brian Stoker, 48, of Birch Avenue, Shildon, Co Durham – 5 years 2 months imprisonment.

Paul Lamb, 45, of McCullagh Gardens, Bishop Auckland, Co Durham – 7 years 2 months imprisonment.

Christopher, Shaun and Ian Sowerby, (aged 30, 37 and 32 respectively) all of of Teesdale Walk, Shildon – 13 years 1 month, 13 years 1 month, and 10 years 10 months respectively.

Matthew Goodwin, 25, of Kinnaird House, Curtis Street, Wigan – 3 years 9 months imprisonment.

Sarah Leighton, 48, of Queen Street, Shildon, pleaded guilty to money laundering - 22 months suspended for two years.

Ethan Smith, 23, of Queen Street, Shildon – 18 months suspended for two years.

How did the plot work?

Three brothers – Christopher, Ian, and Shaun Sowerby – ran a safe house where cocaine and cannabis were stored for distribution.

Matthew Goodwin and Trelawny Brown acted as drug mules, travelling to Thailand.

Brian Stoker (Jordan's dad) and Paul Lamb, helped transport the mules to and from the airport.

Sarah Leighton (Jordan’s mum) and Ethan Smith (Jordan’s half brother) handled counting and storing the cash, with over £280,000 seized during the investigation.

In total, police seized 1.3 tonnes of cannabis and over 30kg of cocaine, alongside £280,000 in cash during raids.

The total street value is estimated at just under £13 million.

Detective Inspector Simon Drenon from NEROCU said: “This is a great result for the region and a fierce display of partnership working demonstrating a united front against drug supply.

“We hope this sends a strong message to criminals –no matter where you travel or reside – there is nowhere to hide.”

He added: “Organised drug supply, leads to a range of other issues such as violence and exploitation and we know profits from drugs are often then invested in wider organised crime such as continued Class A drug supply, firearms, modern slavery and child sexual exploitation.”

Police say the investigation took months of covert surveillance, airport monitoring, and coordination with UK Border Force.

Anyone with concerns about drug crime in Sheffield is urged to contact South Yorkshire Police or report anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.