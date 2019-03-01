Sheffield drug dealer who bit police officer is jailed

A Sheffield drug dealer who bit a police officer while trying to evade arrest is beginning a lengthy stretch behind bars.

Harry Bramall fled from police when he was approached in the Duke Street area of the city, near the Park Hill flats, on December 12 last year.

Harry Bramall

The 20-year-old, of Crown Place, in Park Hill, was detained after a short chase and bit an officer during the struggle.

When they searched him, police found he had more than 50 wraps of heroin and cocaine with an estimated street value of nearly £600, and was also carrying a lock knife.

Bramall admitted possession with intent to supply class A drugs, possession of Class B drugs, possession of a blade and common assault.

The lock knife and some of the drugs found on Bramall on the night he was arrested

He was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court on Wednesday to three years and three months in prison, and was also ordered to pay back £460 under the of Proceeds of Crime Act.

Detective Sergeant Richard Armstrong, the investigating officer, said: “Bramall was in possession of 52 individual deals of class A drugs that night. He had 31 wraps of crack cocaine and 21 wraps of heroin – a haul with a street value of £580. Bramall was also carrying a lock knife whilst he went about his nightly business.

“Further searches of Bramall’s home led to us recovering more cash and an amount of class B drugs. I am pleased we detained him that night and I am pleased with the sentence he received.

“The fact that he has also been asked to pay back an amount of cash is satisfying, why should he benefit financially from this type of activity? Let this be a warning to other dealers in the city: we will find you and we will deal with you.”