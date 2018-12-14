Sheffield drug dealer jailed for killing rival in argument over territory

A Sheffield drug dealer has been sentenced to more than 12 years behind bars for the manslaughter of a rival dealer over territory.

Frank M'vila Kiongaze, aged 23, of Morland Road, Gleadless, was sentenced to 12 years seven months for stabbing 19-year-old Ryan Jowle.

The trial heard how the two men met by chance in Tannery Close, Woodhouse on the evening of May 22, and that a fight began.

During the fight the two men struggled for control of a knife - which the court had earlier heard had been probably been Mr Jowle’s - with both suffering serious injuries.

Mr Jowle’s injuries sadly proved fatal and he pronounced dead at hospital later that night.

Kiongaze had originally been charged with murder but admitted the lesser change of manslaughter last month.

In her closing remarks, trial judge Mrs Justice O’Farrell said that while Kiongaze had not intended to kill Mr Jowle, during the course of the fight he had switched from ‘victim to aggressor’.

She said: “Once you took control of the knife you had the option to run or walk away. You chose not to do so.

“Instead you chased Mr Jowle down and stabbed him, not once but twice. The ferocity of the attack went well beyond anything that could be considered self defence.

“It is tragic that a young life had been lost because of such mindless and unnecessary violence.”

Mrs Justice O’Farrell said that because of Kiongaze‘s guilty plea, she had reduced a specified 14 year prison term by 10 per cent to 12 years seven months.

She added he would be eligible for release on licence after having served half that sentence.

Earlier, the court heard victim impact statements from Ryan Jowle’s mother and his sister Emma.

Ryan’s mother’s statement said her son was killed on her birthday and that the day would ‘never be the same again’.

She said: “I have a pain inside that hurts so much. I wish every day for just one more phone call or cuddle or just to say one more time I love you son.”

Ryan’s sister Emma said her and her brother brother Daniel would have to go through our lived without their ‘big brother’.

“He was a big teddy bear and we miss him,” she added.