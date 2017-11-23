Sheffield drug dealer fractured skull and leg after jumping off bridge during police chase

A Sheffield drug dealer fractured his skull and broke his leg when he jumoed

Daniel Checkley, aged 26 and formerly of Firshill Walk, Pitsmoor, failed to stop for police officers who spotted him driving and realised he was wanted for a number of motoring offences.

During a police chase through the city, Checkley crashed the blue Jeep he was driving into a lamppost close to Brightside Lane, Brightside.

He then ran off from the vehicle and jumped off a bridge towards the River Don and a railway line.

Officers found him slumped on the ground and during a search discovered a black bag containing heroin and Class C drugs hidden inside his body warmer.

The incident happened on October 27, 2016 but Checkley could not be interviewed until December 30 because of the severity of his injuries.

He appeared at Sheffield Crown Court yesterday and pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply drugs, driving whilst disqualified, driving without insurance and dangerous driving.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "On October 27, 2016, police officers saw the Daniel Checkley driving a blue Jeep on Shirecliffe Road, Sheffield.

"Checkley was wanted for several driving offences and subsequently failed to stop for police, eventually crashing into a lamppost close to Brightside Lane.

"He ran from the vehicle and jumped off bridge down towards the River Don and railway line. Officers could see he was laid out on the floor, and climbed down to offer first aid and support and to arrest him."

He added: "Officers searched his clothing and recovered a black bag that appeared to officers to contain a quantity of drugs.

"Checkley was taken by ambulance to the Northern General Hospital where his injuries were assessed, which included a fractured skull and broken leg.

"On interview he admitted all the motoring offences but denied possession of the recovered drugs that were found in a bag in his body warmer, stating the officers had lied. The drugs were sent of for examination and came back as a mixture of Class A - heroin - and Class C drugs, worth around £800."

He is to be sentenced in January.