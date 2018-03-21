Sheffield drivers warned part of the M1 will be shut for an ENTIRE weekend

Sheffield drivers have been warned to expect a weekend of major travel disruption on part of the M1 when the motorway shuts.

The Derby Telegraph has reported that both the southbound and northbound carriageways of a section of the M1 will be closed while a new bridge is installed.

Sheffield motorists heading south on the M1 in May will be affected with the road between Junction 23A and Junction 24 closed for a weekend in May.

The bridge will be part of the new Kegworth Bypass and will be installed south of the Ashby Road bridge.

The scheme is part of infrastructure work being carried out as part of the development of the Segro Logistics Park East Midlands Gateway; a new distribution hub being built close to East Midlands Airport.

The Telegraph reports that the southbound carriageway will close at 10pm on Friday, May 11 while the northbound will be shut at midnight.

Both carriageways will reopen at 3pm on Sunday, May 13.

In a statement issued by Segro, it said: “As the M1 is one of the UK’s busiest motorways, we expect significant congestion and delays along this diversion route and the motorway.

“Therefore we advise drivers avoid this area if possible and allow for extra time for their journey – in particular if travelling to East Midlands Airport.”

Highways England has warned motorists to expect major conjestion as they also carry out essential bridge waterproofing south of Junction 23A.

A diversion, using the A453 Ashby Road, will be in place in both directions.