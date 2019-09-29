Sheffield drivers issued with fixed penalty notices for 'obstructive' parking

Police issued three fixed penalty notices to vehicles in the Sharrow area of the city yesterday for being ‘obstructive’ by parking on pavements and pedestrianised areas. Picture: South Yorkshire Police

The Sheffield South West Neighbourhood Policing Team issued three fixed penalty notices to vehicles in the Sharrow area of the city yesterday for being ‘obstructive’ by parking on pavements and pedestrianised areas.

Earlier this month, MPs on the Transport Committee recommended a ban on pavement parking, and said it can have a ‘detrimental effect on people’s lives and can lead to social isolation’.

This follows an inquiry into the issue, for which campaigners from CycleSheffeld submitted written and photographic evidence, claiming pavement parking in the city was ‘out of control’.

A spokesman for CycleSheffield said at the time: “Pavement parking is inconsiderate and often dangerous. It has a significant negative effect on attempts to promote and enable active travel in our city.”

Sheffield City Council also submitted written evidence to the inquiry, saying it wanted greater powers to tackle the issue of ‘problematic and perilous parking’ on pavements.

The Department of Transport said it had conducted a review into the issue, and would be announcing an update over the next few months.