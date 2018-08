Motorists face huge delays this morning after a multi-vehicle crash on the M1.

Highways England said that the three out of the four lanes are currently closed southbound from J27 to J26 of the M1 after the crash.

All emergency services are at the scene of the crash as well as traffic officers.

Traffic is currently being held so officers can remove the overturned vehicle.

Highways England have urged drivers to allow extra time for their journeys or seek alternative routes.