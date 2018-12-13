Sheffield dog owner’s urgent warning after finding poisonous pellets in blocks of cheese

Sheffield dog owners have been warned to stay vigilant after poisonous pellets were found in a block of cheese.

Nicole Hawley was walking her dog in Bolsterstone, Stocksbridge, when she discovered small blocks of cheese in a field.

Blue pellets found inside dog chews

However, on closer inspection, Nicole realised that the blocks of cheese contained blue pellets.

She posted on Facebook: “Just a heads up to people with dogs, took my dog for a little walk earlier up Bolsterstone, across from The Castle pub down the fields with the gates... I found blocks of cheese with blue pellets in them. Please be careful.”

Blue pellets, or slug pellets, are used to protect crops from slugs and snails.

But they can also have a deadly consequences for dogs with vets warning it can take just four hours for the poison to take effect.

Pellets are the most commonly used solution to control slugs and snails, even though they are a threat to all wildlife.

The pellets contain a chemical called metaldehyde which kills snails and slugs by causing them to dehydrate.

However, the chemical can also leave pets seriously ill and even a small amount can cause significant poisoning as well as incoordination, tremors and convulsions.

Emergency animal care company Vets Now said that pets who have eaten the pellets should be seen by a vet urgently as only rapid treatment can save their life.

Dave Leicester, head of clinical intelligence at Vets Now said: “The active ingredient in most forms of slug pellets, metaldehyde, is highly toxic to both dogs and cats, and even very small amounts, if ingested, can lead to fatal clinical signs which progress very rapidly.

“If an owner thinks their pet has eaten any amount of slug pellets, no matter how small, they should contact their veterinary practice without delay, as clinical signs can start in as little as 30 minutes.

“Owners should be alert to the early signs such as nausea, drooling, wobbliness and lack of coordination, which can progress rapidly to tremors and seizures and I recommend all pet owners to thoroughly wipe down their pet’s paws and muzzles after a walk.”