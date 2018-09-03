Sheffield doctor helps revive child pulled from lake in America

A doctor from Sheffield has helped revive a boy who was pulled from a lake near Boston in Massachusetts

It is believed that cardiologist Dr. Alex Rothman from Sheffield and his family had just arrived at Sandy Beach on the Upper Mystic Lake in the town of Winchester when they heard screams for help.

According to Winchester Fire officials, emergency services were called at around 3pm on Saturday to reports that a four-year-old was submerged in water.

An off-duty police officer from a nearby city, Joseph Singer, was also at the beach at the time and had already pulled the child out the water.

When interviewed by Boston 25 news, Rothman said: "The police officer brought the child out of the water and my wife called me over and the child wasn't breathing and did not have a pulse.”

Rothman and his wife began performing CPR on the four-year-old.

"We treat adults on a pretty regular basis, but we don't normally treat children, it was unusual to not have all the equipment that you need," he said.

Rothman said the boy had a pulse when paramedics took over and credited the off-duty police officer as the real hero.

The four-year-old was taken to Boston hospital, but his current condition remains unknown.

It is believed that Rothman, from the Department of Infection, Immunity and Cardiovascular Disease at the University of Sheffield, is currently in the United States having been awarded a Welcome Clinical Career Development Fellowship last year.

The fellowship means that Rothman is spending time undertaking his research in Sheffield, Cambridge and at Novartis in Boston, Massachusetts.