Sheffield DJ and producer has huge plans for 2023-24

Meet Lucious - no stranger to the local music scene, being featured countless times on Radio Sheffield and ultimately performing at the famous Royal Albert Hall in London as part of Sheffield Music Hub for the Music For Youth charity in 2017.

Lucious in his home studio

His first minutes of air time came days after the release of his debut EDM anthem 'Deserted', published back in September 2020 with Christian Carlisle, a presenter for Radio Sheffield, describing that he had his "mind blown" by the 14 year old's incredible display of talent at that young age.

Following both the success and support of his latest releases 'Lost Control' & 'Illusions', released earlier this year, he has been spending countless hours in his home studio, perfecting fresh music, refining DJ skills and thinking long and hard about his next steps of his exciting journey in today's music industry.

The success of both these songs came moments after they were also aired on local BBC Sheffield, with 'Lost Control' capturing the desirable attention of BBC Radio 1, and 'Illusions' touching new audiences across over 40 countries and being assigned to many user and even some professional playlists on leading streaming platforms such as Spotify.