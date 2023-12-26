News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield dialect: 13 fantastic old words and phrases that are in danger of dying out

From varmint to tozzing, there are a whole host of Sheffield words and phrases that are part of the city's unique dialect, which has evolved over centuries.

By Sarah Marshall
Published 26th Dec 2023, 06:00 GMT

Sheffielders are very fond of the idiosyncratic collection of words and phrases that are only used by those living in the Steel City.

However, the distinctive Sheffield dialect is becoming less commonplace, and it is in danger of dying out if those living in the city do not use it regularly.

With that in mind, we asked Star readers to share their favourite Sheffield word or phrase in a bid to preserve them for generations to come.

We received over 600 hundred suggestions, and we have narrowed it down to 13, which you can view below.

Sheffield has a distinctive dialect that has evolved over hundreds of years

1. The Sheffield dialect

Nesh, meaning to be cold, but particularly used to refer to someone who gets cold easily. Nominated by Star reader, Jayne Pickering

2. Nesh

Chuffing heck, a minced oath similar to what the hell, used to convey dismay or shock. Nominated by Paula McGuire

3. Chuffing heck

Be reight, be reet or be reyt, meaning it'll be alright. A nice bit of northern positivity! Nominated by several Star readers, including Martyn Cheetham

4. Be reight

