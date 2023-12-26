From varmint to tozzing, there are a whole host of Sheffield words and phrases that are part of the city's unique dialect, which has evolved over centuries.

Sheffielders are very fond of the idiosyncratic collection of words and phrases that are only used by those living in the Steel City.

However, the distinctive Sheffield dialect is becoming less commonplace, and it is in danger of dying out if those living in the city do not use it regularly.

With that in mind, we asked Star readers to share their favourite Sheffield word or phrase in a bid to preserve them for generations to come.

We received over 600 hundred suggestions, and we have narrowed it down to 13, which you can view below.

The Sheffield dialect

Nesh Nesh, meaning to be cold, but particularly used to refer to someone who gets cold easily. Nominated by Star reader, Jayne Pickering

Chuffing heck Chuffing heck, a minced oath similar to what the hell, used to convey dismay or shock. Nominated by Paula McGuire

Be reight Be reight, be reet or be reyt, meaning it'll be alright. A nice bit of northern positivity! Nominated by several Star readers, including Martyn Cheetham