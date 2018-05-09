Sheffield detectives secure female genital mutilation protection orders

Detectives in Sheffield have secured two female genital mutilation protection orders for two young girls in the city.

The court orders were granted last week because of concerns for the welfare of two young girls.

APPEAL: Woman racially abused on bus in Sheffield

One of the girls is already a victim of FGM, having undergone the procedure abroad before being brought to live in the UK.

CRIME: Crowd gathers on Sheffield street as brawl breaks out involving man with machete

The protection orders will ensure she receives support and that the other girl is not mutilated in the name of traditional and custom.

POLICE: Missing Sheffield girls found safe and well

The orders have allowed police officers to seize the girls' passports.

Temporary Detective Inspector Suzanne Jackson said: "Although one of the girls has already become a victim to this harmful practice we are now able to work in partnership with local authorities to provide support as well as preventing the second girl from becoming subject to this abuse.

"Additionally we have been able to seize both of the girl’s passports to prevent them from being taken out of the UK and into environments where they would be more vulnerable to this harmful practice."

She added: "Taking action to apply and issue protection orders forms part of our vital work to raise awareness of and stop the long-lasting effects caused by FGM, which is an illegal and punishable act in the UK.

"FGM is a despicable practice that causes harmful physical and mental consequences to victims, and I would like to offer my reassurance that we will always take the appropriate steps to protect victims and potential victims.

"Our effectiveness in ensuring the necessary steps are taken to achieve this requires the input of partners, local authorities and members of the public, who I would encourage to report any concerns they may have.

“The focus of all of our work remains protecting, providing support and preventing harm from being caused and we will not stop until this is achieved.

"To help us successfully accomplish this we need everyone to report instances relating to FGM or other types of honour based abused to police on 101, or 999 in an emergency."