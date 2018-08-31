Sheffield Design Awards 2018: Sixteen projects in the running for prizes

A bar in a converted public toilet, a ‘pocket park’ beside a city centre river and an expanded art gallery are among the 16 projects on the shortlist for this year’s Sheffield Design Awards.

The biennial prizegiving – organised by the Sheffield Society of Architects and the Sheffield Civic Trust – is now in its 10th year, and the pool of potential winners was drawn from a record number of 35 nominations.

Inside Jaywing's offices at Albert Works, an old cutlery forge in Sheffield.

A ceremony is happening in October, when honours will be presented in categories ranging from 'best building' to 'people's choice', which relies on votes from the public.

There is also a new lifetime achievement prize for 2018 that will go to a veteran Sheffield architect or designer.

The awards recognise buildings and open spaces of a particularly high standard with past winners ranging from the refurbished university Arts Tower and the distinctive Blackburn Meadows power station, with its orange-clad boiler house, to the Grey to Green roads scheme that has brightened up West Bar.

Major projects on the 2018 shortlist include the Olympic Legacy Park, on the site of the former Don Valley Stadium – a landscaped public space described as ‘attractive to inward investment’ – and Albert Works, a historic former cutlery forge on Sidney Street that has been repurposed as sleek offices for marketing firm Jaywing.

Inside Public, the bar created in the former gents' toilets under Sheffield Town Hall.

Krynkl, a development made from recycled shipping containers at Shalesmoor that contains a gym, rooftop bar and Jöro, a Michelin-approved Scandi-inspired restaurant, has made the cut alongside the Site Gallery, the Brown Street venue which has trebled in size with a £2.7 million extension. Public, the cocktail bar run by the Rockingham Group in the former gents’ toilets underneath Sheffield Town Hall, and the Porter Brook Pocket Park – an area created by the council on Sidney Street that doubles as a flood prevention measure – are on the list too.

Nominations have come from beyond Sheffield as well – two schemes at Chatsworth are in the running, as is the National College for High Speed Rail in Doncaster.

Projects must have been completed between June 1, 2015 and the start of June this year to qualify for entry.

Dan Brown, from the Society of Architects, said: “We’ve been really delighted by the quality of design projects coming forward for the awards, across all categories – whether small, medium, large, residential, the contribution to open environment or conservation.”

Jim Monach of the civic trust added: “For 10 years Sheffield Design Awards have spotlighted the best of architectural and public space design in Sheffield. This year we have attracted a higher number of entries than ever before, making for a strong competitive field. We’re seeing strong, innovative approaches to architectural and design standards that will make a substantial contribution to their environment.”

The first ceremony was held in 2008. Winners are picked after a shortlist of nominees is visited by a panel of invited judges. One of the categories - the Keith Hayman award for cycling or public art - remembers the environmentalist and artist from Heeley who died suddenly in 2013, aged 69, while cycling. The memorial prize was given to Martin Jennings' Women of Steel sculpture, which stands in Barker's Pool, in 2016.

Visit www.sheffielddesignawards.org for information.

The full shortlist:

Olympic Legacy Park – Ares Landscape Architects

Contour House, five-bedroom family home in Hoylandswaine – Axis Architecture

National College for High Speed Rail, Doncaster – Bond Bryan Architects

Albert Works – Cartwright Pickard

The Long Barn, Burncross - Chiles, Evans and Care Architects

Glassworks, self-build homes in Kelham Island – CODA Studios

Krynkl – CODA Studios

Site Gallery – DRDH Architects

Public Bar – Melling Ridgeway & Partners

Lone Acre, two-storey home in Bradway – Paul Testa Architecture

Chatsworth Bird Hide – Peak Architects

Chatsworth Stickyard, cart shed conversion for an outdoor education centre – Peak Architects

The Cattleshed, 11-bedroom Peak District holiday let – Peak Architects

Dam View, family home in Bolsterstone – Robin Ashley Architects

Porter Brook Pocket Park – Urban and Environmental Design, Sheffield Council

Leavygreave ‘plantables’; part of the pedestrianised Sheffield University campus – David Appleyard