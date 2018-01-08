Sheffield Derby: What's the weather got in store for Friday night's Sheffield United v Sheffield Wednesday match?

Snow? Wind? Rain? What does the weather forecast have in store for Friday's Steel City Derby?

Well, the good news for Blades and Owls fans is that there's currently nothing forecast that could put the game under threat - the long range prediction is that it should be mainly dry on Friday night, with a chance of some mist or fog earlier in the day.

However, under the light cloud, it is going to be pretty cold, with temperatures around 4 degrees predicted around kick-off time.

And it could be a little breezy too, with wind speeds of around 10mph predicted during the match.

Fans travelling to the game from further afield should perhaps factor in the fog and mist - especially those heading in from the Peak District and beyond - just in case it hampers travel plans.

Bramall Lane has undersoil heating, so if were any frost or snow flurries, it shouldn't be an issue.