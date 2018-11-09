Sheffield derby: What fans can expect after the game

Sheffield Wednesday fans have been asked to stay in their seats for an extra 10 minutes after the final whistle at tonight’s ‘Steel City’ derby.

As part of the policing operation for the game, officers want Owls to remain in Bramall Lane for a few extra minutes to give Blades time to leave the ground.

Police officers at a 'Steel City' derby last season

The aim is to prevent any clashes between rival fans on the streets surrounding the stadium.

During the game, metal barriers will also be erected outside the ground to keep fans apart afterwards.

Around 300 police officers are set to be involved in today’s operation, with bobbies drafted in from neighbouring forces to boost numbers.

Assistant Chief Constable Tim Forber, who is overseeing the police operation, said: “I want people to remember Friday for what will be a good game and a showcase for the city.

“It is an iconic fixture and there is lots of rivalry between the two clubs but it is a great occasion for the city and an opportunity to showcase sport at its best.”

A crowd of 31,000 is expected at tonight’s game, which kicks off at 7.45pm.