Fans are nervously preparing themselves for the second Sheffield Derby of the season tonight.

The derby will be Steve Bruce’s first as Sheffield Wednesday manager with the Blades looking to get back in the automatic promotion spots with a win.

Police at the Sheffield Derby

Thousands of fans will soon begin to descend on Hillsborough for the most talked-about fixture of the season with a stringent police operation in place.

Around 300 officers are due to be involved in the operation with bobbies drafted in from neighbouring forced to boost numbers on the frontline.

Fans have been warned that drones will be used to monitor crowds from the air and heffield United fans will be asked to remain in the ground for around 10 minutes after the final whistle.

Supporters with tickets for tonight’s match have also been reminded about the number of items that they’re banned from bringing into the ground.

Further, you may not bring into the ground:

Any person in possession of such items will be refused entry to the Ground.